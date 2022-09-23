The
Tulip
Creative
Computer
An affordable, portable and focused device for music, writing and coding.Get a Tulip for only US$59
Tulip is an all in one portable computer running the Python programming language, with a touchscreen and music synthesizer.
Tulip's processor is a low-power real time microcontroller. It boots right into a Python prompt. We provide a code editor and we ship music programs and other examples. It only does what you ask it to. It has no web browser or social media, other than our fun Tulip-only BBS Tulip WORLD for sharing files. Its constraints and single focus should help you make amazing creative work.
Tulip ships with the AMY synthesizer, a fully featured additive, subtractive and FM synth (think DX-7 and Juno-6) and you can control every parameter of every oscillator in code. Our graphics API is fully programmable as well, with hardware sprites and scrolling backgrounds. Write your own games or synth UIs in LVGL on the Tulip touchscreen and control your creations over MIDI, I2C, or even Wi-Fi.
You're paying the cost of the parts and manufacturing for your US$59 Tulip, with a tiny fee added on to support future development. Tulip is completely open source, from the hardware to the OS to the synthesizer DSP code. It's made possible by excited volunteers and we'd love your help! Tulip is just as fun to work on as to make things on.
Tulip is packed with features, connectivity and APIs for you to make or build anything you can imagine.
Tulip's underlying synthesizer, AMY, supports up to 120 oscillators, stereo sound, filters, reverb, chorus, FM, PCM samples (baked in or loaded from a file), and comes with a Python library for managing voices and patches for polyphony and multitimbral operation. You can write all your patches, music or interactions with other synths in pure Python.
The 1024x600 7" touchscreen is fully programmable in Python and runs at 30FPS, with support for loading PNG files, sprites, scrolling backgrounds, shapes, UIs in LVGL, and a lot more. You can make games, animations and UIs in Tulip with just a few lines of Python code.
Tulip has stereo audio out, I2C connector (with support for I2C hubs), MIDI in and out, USB connector for charging and programming, and another USB connector for computer keyboards and USB MIDI. The I2C connector and MIDI jacks are fully programmable on Tulip itself and we support many existing I2C accessories out of the box. It can also connect to Wi-Fi networks for network communication, upgrading, playing multichannel music over an Alles mesh, or chatting on Tulip WORLD.
Write your music in Python. See more
# Play a random note of an F minor 7 chord.
# Beat syncs with other running music programs
import tulip, midi, music, random
chord = music.Chord("F:min7").midinotes()
synth = midi.Synth(1) # single note polyphony
synth.program_change(143) # DX7 BASS 2 patch
def note(t):
synth.note_on(random.choice(chord), 0.6, time=t)
# Call note() every 24 ticks (twice a quarter note)
slot = tulip.seq_add_callback(note, 24)
How does it sound? Check it out:
Make multichannel sound installations with an optional Alles speaker, or 30
With an optional Alles speaker (or up to a few dozen!) you can perform multichannel audio in Tulip. The underlying synthesizer can address multiple Alles speakers over a Wi-Fi mesh. Each speaker has the same synthesizer capabilities as in Tulip. You can address them individually or in groups, and send all the same commands you can send on the built-in synth in Tulip. Make stunning whole-room installations of dozens of channels all powered from one Tulip.
Buy a Tulip, DAC or Alles. Ships anywhere in the world.
Tulip CC
Tulip board with 7" touchscreen. Any USB computer keyboard recommended, battery optional, please see our Getting Started Page.US$58.90 on Makerfabs
Two-channel DAC
Plugs right into a Tulip to give you two channels of CV control over modular synths with standard 3.5mm patch cables. With some light modification, you can have up to 4 running at once for 8 channels.US$5.80 on Makerfabs
Alles PCB
An Alles PCB -- control dozens of external speakers wirelessly using your Tulip. Some light assembly required, please read the Alles getting started page.US$49 on Blinkinlabs
