Tulip is an all in one portable computer running the Python programming language, with a touchscreen and music synthesizer.

Simple, focused and fun Tulip's processor is a low-power real time microcontroller. It boots right into a Python prompt. We provide a code editor and we ship music programs and other examples. It only does what you ask it to. It has no web browser or social media, other than our fun Tulip-only BBS Tulip WORLD for sharing files. Its constraints and single focus should help you make amazing creative work.

Make your art in code Tulip ships with the AMY synthesizer, a fully featured additive, subtractive and FM synth (think DX-7 and Juno-6) and you can control every parameter of every oscillator in code. Our graphics API is fully programmable as well, with hardware sprites and scrolling backgrounds. Write your own games or synth UIs in LVGL on the Tulip touchscreen and control your creations over MIDI, I2C, or even Wi-Fi.